Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.98 on Monday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

