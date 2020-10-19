Barclays Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.70 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €2.70 ($3.18) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.53 ($5.33).

EPA AF opened at €3.00 ($3.53) on Monday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.42 and a 200-day moving average of €4.11.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

