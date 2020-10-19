BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €32.21 ($37.89) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.00. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

