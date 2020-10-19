-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SkyWest posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after buying an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

