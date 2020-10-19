Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

