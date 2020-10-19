Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.23.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. Increases By 43.6%
Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. Increases By 43.6%
Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. Senior Officer Sells C$1,334,569.65 in Stock
Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. Senior Officer Sells C$1,334,569.65 in Stock
Personalis Major Shareholder Sells $2,218,529.00 in Stock
Personalis Major Shareholder Sells $2,218,529.00 in Stock
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Target to $1,500.00
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Target to $1,500.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report