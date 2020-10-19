ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.40). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $43.10 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. Increases By 43.6%
Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. Increases By 43.6%
Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. Senior Officer Sells C$1,334,569.65 in Stock
Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. Senior Officer Sells C$1,334,569.65 in Stock
Personalis Major Shareholder Sells $2,218,529.00 in Stock
Personalis Major Shareholder Sells $2,218,529.00 in Stock
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Target to $1,500.00
Credit Suisse Group Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Target to $1,500.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00
Netflix Price Target Raised to $670.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report