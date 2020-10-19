ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.40). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $43.10 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07.

