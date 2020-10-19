easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 729 ($9.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 803.06 ($10.49).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 469.40 ($6.13) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 90,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Insiders have purchased 92,092 shares of company stock worth $51,031,860 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.