easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 510 Price Target at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.
EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 729 ($9.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 803.06 ($10.49).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 469.40 ($6.13) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
