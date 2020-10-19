Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $58.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

