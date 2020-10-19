Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after buying an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

NYSE APTV opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

