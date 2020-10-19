Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 629 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,904,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

