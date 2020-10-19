Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $19.54 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.