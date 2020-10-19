Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 284,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 177,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

