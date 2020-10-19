Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 321.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.