2,662 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 983.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

