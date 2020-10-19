Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

