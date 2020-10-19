Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $201.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

