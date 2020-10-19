Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $15,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BP by 106.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $23,628,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $19,706,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP opened at $16.25 on Monday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. AlphaValue lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.