Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $242.52 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Market Indexes

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Realities & Grown Rogue International Critical Analysis
Creative Realities & Grown Rogue International Critical Analysis
Comparing Isign Solutions and Smartsheet
Comparing Isign Solutions and Smartsheet
Contrasting Castor Maritime & Seanergy Maritime
Contrasting Castor Maritime & Seanergy Maritime
Orbit International & Espey Mfg. & Electronics Financial Analysis
Orbit International & Espey Mfg. & Electronics Financial Analysis
Contrasting Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Contrasting Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
New Fortress Energy and The Competition Critical Comparison
New Fortress Energy and The Competition Critical Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report