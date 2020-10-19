Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $454,000.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $242.52 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

