Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $195.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

