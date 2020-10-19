Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

BR opened at $143.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,080,074.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

