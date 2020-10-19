Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Black Hills by 34.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Hills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,908.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.