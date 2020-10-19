Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Cleantech ETF alerts:

PZD opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.