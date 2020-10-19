Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,032 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.76 on Monday. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

