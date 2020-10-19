Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 6.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,532,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth $209,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $489,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $134.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HEI shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,270 shares of company stock worth $3,194,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

