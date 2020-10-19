Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.