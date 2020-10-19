Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after buying an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,007,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,833,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 539,700 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.