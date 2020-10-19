BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 393.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $265.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.30. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

