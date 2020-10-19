Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

