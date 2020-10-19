Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,547,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

