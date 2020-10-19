PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

