Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 192,112 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000.

IXJ stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $74.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

