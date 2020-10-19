Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 10,156 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.