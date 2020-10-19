Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,700 Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82. Albertsons Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

