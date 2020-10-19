Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $104.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

