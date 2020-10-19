Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CSP worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CSPI stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.83.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

