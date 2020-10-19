Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,645 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Godaddy worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 272.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Godaddy by 26.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

