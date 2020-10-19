Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after purchasing an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $326.47 on Monday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,443 shares of company stock valued at $35,937,780. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.