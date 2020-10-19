Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of SPG opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.