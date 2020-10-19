Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

