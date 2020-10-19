Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in F5 Networks by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,593 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $265,338 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $132.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.37.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

