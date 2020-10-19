Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of CHL stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.