Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $365.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

