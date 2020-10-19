Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,358 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.09, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

