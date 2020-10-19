Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

