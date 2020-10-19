Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $2,853,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $184.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $186.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

