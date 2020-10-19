Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

