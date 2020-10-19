Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,308 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

WAL stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

