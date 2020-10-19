Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $33.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.