Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,990 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 458,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

