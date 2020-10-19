Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 164,221 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.78. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

